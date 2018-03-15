Max Allegri Praises Consistency as Juventus Go 4 Points Clear With Victory Over Atalanta

Juventus boss Max Allegri has praised his team's consistency following their 2-0 win over a "strong" Atalanta side on Wedneday evening.

The Old Lady made light work of their opponents during the 2-0 win, and saw the game out easily once Gianluca Mancini received his marching orders in the 80th minute. The win gave them a four point lead over Napoli in the Serie A title race, and Allegri came across delighted to have taken advantage of their game in hand:

“We are top of the table with a four-point advantage. It’s the decisive phase of the season,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

“The objective of the club was to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and be in the Scudetto race in March, so we’ve done that. We had to be wary today, as Atalanta are a team strong both technically and tactically. We finished the game with a crescendo and earned the three points."

Gonzalo Higuain was continued his fine form with a first half goal against Atalanta, and the Argentinian even set up Blaise Matuidi's effort in the final moments of the match; and Allegri has nothing but praise for the striker:

“Gonzalo Higuain has grown a great deal in his confidence, but also took on more of a creative role so he is not just a centre-forward or a hitman.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“The most important thing is that on Sunday we changed five or six players and did it again today. The objective is to go all the way and we need everyone for that, which means resting and rotating to ensure everybody is ready.





“Douglas Costa is in a good period of form, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala did good work today. I am glad that we end the games in better shape, as that means our fitness levels are excellent."