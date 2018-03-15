'Our Aim Is Kiev': Juventus Star Miralem Pjanic Targets UCL Success After Comfortable Atalanta Win

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanić has praised his side's recent form following their comfortable 2-0 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday evening, before setting his sights on another UEFA Champions League final.

The Serie A leaders picked up the three points thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Midfielder Pjanić, who played the full 90 minutes, spoke to juventus.com about what Juventus need to do in order to maintain their form between now and the end of the season.

#JuveAtalanta: una vittoria importante, che consolida la vetta bianconera, commentata da @Miralem_Pjanic ai microfoni di Juventus TV! 📺 pic.twitter.com/I54G6i0FwC — Juventus tv (@jtv212) March 15, 2018

“We did what we needed to do today,” he said. “Now we must try and get as many points on the board as possible and stay calm.

“We're picking up results. We need to make sure we stay mentally fresh but I must say we're in good shape. I see great things ahead for us.

“Obviously it's good that we've opened up a gap on Napoli because it's not easy to perform at your best in every game, especially when you're up against well-drilled sides.”





The Bosnian also heaped praise on the Juventus midfield, explaining how they are so adaptable and how their style suits the team.

“We're fine playing with two or three in the middle because we work well together and make it easy for each other," he explained. "We make lots of interceptions and get the ball forward quickly.”

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter final draw, the former Roma midfielder expressed his desire to see both Roma and Juventus progress to the semis, but does not care about Juventus' opposition.

“I hope both we and Roma go through to the semis but it doesn't matter who we're pitted against: our goal is go to Kiev.”