'Sign Him!' Liverpool Fans Rave Over Defender Following Champions League Heroics

By 90Min
March 15, 2018

Manchester United's Champions League exit on Tuesday was immensely pleasing for Liverpool fans -  possibly even more than it was for the Sevilla fans who watched their team knock the Red Devils out of the tournament.

While watching their arch-rivals get booted out of Europe was certainly more than enough for most Reds fans, they were also quite happy to spot a great defensive talent.

Given how bad their defence has been over the last few seasons, it's no surprise that Liverpool fans are always on scouting missions for their club. And having watched 22-year-old defender Clement Lenglet put in an impressive shift against the Old Trafford side, some of them took to Twitter to urge the Reds to sign the Frenchman.

If the Reds do heed their fans advice, they will have to act fast, as both Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be keen on signing the player next summer.

