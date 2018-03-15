'Sign Him!' Liverpool Fans Rave Over Defender Following Champions League Heroics

Manchester United's Champions League exit on Tuesday was immensely pleasing for Liverpool fans - possibly even more than it was for the Sevilla fans who watched their team knock the Red Devils out of the tournament.

While watching their arch-rivals get booted out of Europe was certainly more than enough for most Reds fans, they were also quite happy to spot a great defensive talent.

Given how bad their defence has been over the last few seasons, it's no surprise that Liverpool fans are always on scouting missions for their club. And having watched 22-year-old defender Clement Lenglet put in an impressive shift against the Old Trafford side, some of them took to Twitter to urge the Reds to sign the Frenchman.

Only 22... wow wow and wow Sign him up Klopp pic.twitter.com/UzaHtidiq5 — Drew Red (@Drew67524116) March 14, 2018

I cannot tell you how impressed i've been with Lenglet tonight, what a wonderful player. #MUNSEV — Ahmed Nur (@AhmedNur_LFC) March 13, 2018

Liverpool should honestly sign lenglet for Sevilla been quality against UTD! — Lewin Jàmes Jesus (@lfc1234life) March 13, 2018

SIGN CLEMENT LENGLET @LFC — Ellis Dempsey (@EllisAntDempsey) March 13, 2018

I hope Klopp was watching tonight because there are a few Sevilla guys that would fit in our team, Nzonzi, Lenglet and Ben Yedder. #MUNSEV #LFC — Ahmed Nur (@AhmedNur_LFC) March 13, 2018

I hope @DejanLovren_ learned a lot from the young defender C. Lenglet tonight and that @LFC team also watched this game and learned some lessons. — Jean Julien HESSOUH (@JeanJulien_H) March 13, 2018

If the Reds do heed their fans advice, they will have to act fast, as both Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be keen on signing the player next summer.