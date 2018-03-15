Spanish Report Claims Paris Saint-Germain Star Wants to Work With Jurgen Klopp

A truly outrageous report from Spain has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar has demanded that Real Madrid bring in Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp at the end of the season, to replace Zinedine Zidane ahead of a move back to La Liga.

Courtesy of notorious purveyors of nonsense Don Balon, via the Express, the Brazilian sensation has grown tired of life in Ligue 1 despite spending less than a season in France, and is desperate to play under Jürgen Klopp - at Real Madrid, rather than Liverpool.

Adding a further layer of nonsense, the report has stated that Real's failure to comply with Neymar's demands will open the door to Man Utd, who are claimed have expressed an interest.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Despite these claims, Neymar's father has been quoted as saying that his son is happy in Paris, stating: "Neymar already has a future at PSG. Neymar already has a present at PSG. Neymar is happy, highly motivated and excited to come back as soon as possible.





"He is doing his best to come back as soon as possible - he is in good shape."





Certainly, Real Madrid will be keen to shake things up in the summer - after enduring a poor season. However, the likelihood of Neymar, Klopp and Zidane all leaving their respective clubs is an extremely unlikely scenario.

Meanwhile, former Spurs defender Pascal Chimbonda has urged Fulham's 17-year-old sensation Ryan Sessegnon not to join Mauricio Pochettino's side or the Reds in the summer, contending that he will struggle for first-team football.





The talented youngster is set to make his England under-21 debut this month, as the team take on Ukraine in their Euro 2019 qualifier.



