Twitter's Best Reactions After Bayern Dominate and Messi's Masterclass Downs Chelsea

The final legs of the Champions League round of 16 took place on Wednesday night, with Bayern and Barcelona advancing past Besiktas and Premier League champions Chelsea.

Lionel Messi and Barca sauntered through to the last round through Thibaut Courtois' legs, while Bayern won in Turkey - even though they were already through following a 5-0 first leg win.





Below are the best of what the wonderful world of Twitter had to say about last night...

Chelsea will attempt to score on the counter at the Nou Camp with Olivier Giroud up front. #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/bDF0SExzYF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2018

Barcelona love their king...

¡'God save the king' reza el tifo del Camp Nou en honor a Leo Messi! #beINChampions pic.twitter.com/qeQUxVjl38 — beIN SPORTS ESPAÑA (@beINSPORTSes) March 14, 2018





Barcelona are making mugs of Chelsea in the opening 30 minutes here.



Another Barca goal will surely kill this tie off. #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/Zypv0iOl09 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2018

When Germans trash talk...

Nice to see Thomas Muller is taking absolutely no prisoners tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/HExY4cZKAp — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) March 14, 2018





Courtois could use this. pic.twitter.com/QbNfMhhTw8 — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) March 14, 2018

Former Chelsea man Diego Costa got crafty with his Instagram story...

Diego Costa's Instagram stories. I can imagine him kicking back and cackling with delight immediately after doing this. pic.twitter.com/idAmsYyn5w — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2018

Bayern's pitch invader went for MOTM...





Lionel Messi once nutmegged a mermaid



Pass it on #BarcaChelsea pic.twitter.com/CIh264BsNU — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 14, 2018





Alonso goes down in what may have been a penalty!



Chelsea fans having all sorts of horrible throwbacks right now pic.twitter.com/i7uaf38xWu — Coral (@Coral) March 14, 2018





Lionel Messi's last 18 apps v English clubs:



19 goals ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MkvfwadIS4 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) March 14, 2018

New records for Jupp...

Most consecutive UCL wins [Goal] pic.twitter.com/2CN9Dnux1m — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 14, 2018

When you need 3 goals so you keep 5 at the back and sub Hazard off

'Conte logic'#BarcaChelsea pic.twitter.com/5YTufgS3ye — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 14, 2018

Leo Messi absolutely dismantled Chelsea Football Club tonight. 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/hYJR6Z1ZMh — 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2018

Will he be at Stamford Bridge much longer?

Eden Hazard coming off for Chelsea.



Jogging straight down the tunnel, and onto the first flight to Madrid. — Coral (@Coral) March 14, 2018





Barca and Bayern have now joined Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Roma in the last eight, with the draw set to take place on Friday.

It's as open as it's ever been this year...