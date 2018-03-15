Twitter's Best Reactions After Bayern Dominate and Messi's Masterclass Downs Chelsea

By 90Min
March 15, 2018

The final legs of the Champions League round of 16 took place on Wednesday night, with Bayern and Barcelona advancing past Besiktas and Premier League champions Chelsea.

Lionel Messi and Barca sauntered through to the last round through Thibaut Courtois' legs, while Bayern won in Turkey - even though they were already through following a 5-0 first leg win.


Below are the best of what the wonderful world of Twitter had to say about last night...

Barcelona love their king...


When Germans trash talk...


Former Chelsea man Diego Costa got crafty with his Instagram story...

Bayern's pitch invader went for MOTM...




New records for Jupp...

Will he be at Stamford Bridge much longer?


Barca and Bayern have now joined Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Roma in the last eight, with the draw set to take place on Friday.

It's as open as it's ever been this year...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now