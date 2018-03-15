Twitter's Best Reactions After Bayern Dominate and Messi's Masterclass Downs Chelsea

The final legs of the Champions League round of 16 took place on Wednesday night, with Bayern and Barcelona advancing past Besiktas and Premier League champions Chelsea.
Lionel Messi and Barca sauntered through to the last round through Thibaut Courtois' legs, while Bayern won in Turkey - even though they were already through following a 5-0 first leg win.
Below are the best of what the wonderful world of Twitter had to say about last night...
Chelsea will attempt to score on the counter at the Nou Camp with Olivier Giroud up front. #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/bDF0SExzYF— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2018
Barcelona love their king...
¡'God save the king' reza el tifo del Camp Nou en honor a Leo Messi! #beINChampions pic.twitter.com/qeQUxVjl38— beIN SPORTS ESPAÑA (@beINSPORTSes) March 14, 2018
Barcelona are making mugs of Chelsea in the opening 30 minutes here.— 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2018
Another Barca goal will surely kill this tie off. #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/Zypv0iOl09
When Germans trash talk...
Nice to see Thomas Muller is taking absolutely no prisoners tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/HExY4cZKAp— UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) March 14, 2018
Courtois could use this. pic.twitter.com/QbNfMhhTw8— Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) March 14, 2018
Former Chelsea man Diego Costa got crafty with his Instagram story...
Diego Costa's Instagram stories. I can imagine him kicking back and cackling with delight immediately after doing this. pic.twitter.com/idAmsYyn5w— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2018
Bayern's pitch invader went for MOTM...
You have spoken. 😁🐱 #MeowSanMeow #BJKFCB pic.twitter.com/M07oMKVof9— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 14, 2018
Lionel Messi once nutmegged a mermaid— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 14, 2018
Pass it on #BarcaChelsea pic.twitter.com/CIh264BsNU
Alonso goes down in what may have been a penalty!— Coral (@Coral) March 14, 2018
Chelsea fans having all sorts of horrible throwbacks right now pic.twitter.com/i7uaf38xWu
Lionel Messi's last 18 apps v English clubs:— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) March 14, 2018
19 goals ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MkvfwadIS4
New records for Jupp...
Most consecutive UCL wins [Goal] pic.twitter.com/2CN9Dnux1m— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 14, 2018
When you need 3 goals so you keep 5 at the back and sub Hazard off— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 14, 2018
'Conte logic'#BarcaChelsea pic.twitter.com/5YTufgS3ye
Leo Messi absolutely dismantled Chelsea Football Club tonight. 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/hYJR6Z1ZMh— 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2018
Will he be at Stamford Bridge much longer?
Eden Hazard coming off for Chelsea.— Coral (@Coral) March 14, 2018
Jogging straight down the tunnel, and onto the first flight to Madrid.
The quarter-final line-up is complete! 🙌— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2018
What's your dream #UCL final? pic.twitter.com/AQCBxbu3NM
Barca and Bayern have now joined Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Roma in the last eight, with the draw set to take place on Friday.
It's as open as it's ever been this year...