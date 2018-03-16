Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as they look to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The contract of current first-choice Petr Cech expires this summer, and at the age of 36 it could be the optimal time for Arsenal to try and recruit a younger replacement. Second-choice stopper David Ospina is also said to be interested in leaving the Emirates, as the 29-year-old Colombian seeks regular first team football.

Arsenal had entered a race to sign German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, but La Gazzetta dello Sport now report that the Serie A side have withdrawn their interest in the 26-year-old.

That leaves Arsenal in pole position to secure his signature this summer, as new Head of Recruitment, Sven Mislintat, identifies targets that can improve Arsenal's underachieving squad.

Mislintat joined Arsenal after a long and successful spell at Borussia Dortmund last summer, so the German scouting maestro has a strong knowledge of the German market and a hefty contacts book to boot.

Leverkusen are reportedly seeking £25m to sell Leno, but a potential deal with Napoli broke down as they were only willing to offer £15m for his services.

Napoli find themselves in a similar situation to Arsenal, with former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina reaching 35 years of age.

However, they have now turned there attentions to Genoa goalkeeper Matia Perin. Leno has previously expressed an interest in playing abroad.

According to the Daily Star, he said: "I have often said that playing abroad is tempting for me," Leno said. "But right now, I am not wasting too much time on those thoughts. First of all, I want to return to Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen."