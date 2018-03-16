The Champions League quarterfinal draw will take place Friday, March 16 at 6 a.m. ET in Nyon, Switzerland.

It's an open draw in which no teams are seeded. Clubs from the same national association can be drawn against each other with the side drawn first playing at home in the first leg.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Roma and Bayern Munich made the draw.

The first legs will be played April 3–4. The second leg will be played April 10–11.

The semifinal draw will be April 13 and the final will be May 26.

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fox Sports Go.