Chelsea Concerned Star Man Will Force Summer Transfer if Blues Fail to Qualify for Champions League

Chelsea are facing a desperate battle to keep attacker Eden Hazard this summer following their Champions League exit to Barcelona on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old watched on from up the field as his side's defence was dismantled by Lionel Messi who hammered home twice in Barcelona's 3-0 win.

It's fair to say neither Hazard nor Courtois have done much to justify being Real Madrid targets tonight #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) March 14, 2018

However, despite the disappointment of the last-16 exit, the Blues' plight could be increased further at the end of the season, should their league form not pick up.

Boss Antonio Conte is reportedly destined for the Stamford Bridge exit door this summer, and according to the Mirror, both Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could follow suit should Chelsea fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea fans are so ungreatful.. imagine wanting to sell Hazard just because of the Barcelona game, we really don't deserve him.. — . (@OfficialCheIs) March 15, 2018

The west Londoners currently sit four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and are five adrift of Tottenham Hotspur, who they face following the international break.

The possibility of the Blues missing out on Europe's elite competition is a very real one, and Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to pounce should that turn out to be the case.

Messi - World Class

Ronaldo - World Class

Neymar - Top Class

Harry Kane - Top Class

Mo Salah - Top Class

Lewandowski - Top Class

Hazard - Top Class

Aguero & KDB - Top Class



It takes a whole lot to be a World Class player.

Messi and Ronaldo are on a world of their own.#UCL — KNOXPETE (@KnoxTainment) March 16, 2018

Los Blancos are eyeing up both Hazard and Courtois following their own disappointing domestic campaign, and with the almost guarantee of Champions League football next term despite currently trailing league leaders Barcelona by 15 points in the Primera Division, the Belgian pairing could be persuaded.

The report claims that the Chelsea attacker is yet to commit his future to the club despite them willing to make him their best paid player with a £300,000-a-week deal.

Courtois, meanwhile, offers a more immediate concern, with the custodian entering the final year of his deal this summer; potentially forcing the Blues into making a sale.