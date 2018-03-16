Former West Ham Frontman Puts Ex-Strike Partner Forward for Director of Football Role

West Ham legend Frank McAvennie has put his former strike partner Tony Cottee forward for the director of football role at the East London club.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to hire a director of football of the club as tensions between supporters and the board come closer to breaking point.

Co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan were subject to severe abuse during the weekend's 3-0 defeat to Burnley, and the Evening Standard is reporting that Sullivan is looking to take a step back in an attempt to diffuse the tension.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Sullivan has been heavily criticised for his involvement in transfer dealings and by bringing in an experienced director of football, he would no longer be involved with comings and goings.

There was speculation that Harry Redknapp would be given the role, but EXWHUEmployee has claimed that the club are not interested in Redknapp and will look elsewhere.

Despite Redknapp expressing interest in the director of football job at West Ham, it is very unlikely the board will appoint him and have other targets instead ⚒ — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) March 15, 2018

Fans are desperate for the club to be run by someone that understands what West Ham is all about and do not want someone coming into the club who is only interested in monetary gain.

Former West Ham players are now getting involved in the discussion, with Frank McAvennie giving his own suggestion on who should take up the role. He spent five years at the club, scoring 49 goals in the process and believes the club needs someone with their best interest at heart.

I like the idea of @WestHamUtd people who only want the best for the club and it’ll be more than just a job !! @TonyCottee9 for me ⚒ https://t.co/Rl9l0jmmTQ — Frank McAvennie (@MaccaFrank) March 15, 2018

Cottie and McAvennie played together at West Ham in the 80s and proved to be a prolific partnership up front.

The Hammers could do a lot worse than bringing in someone who made over 200 appearances for the club.