Former West Ham Frontman Puts Ex-Strike Partner Forward for Director of Football Role

By 90Min
March 16, 2018

West Ham legend Frank McAvennie has put his former strike partner Tony Cottee forward for the director of football role at the East London club.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to hire a director of football of the club as tensions between supporters and the board come closer to breaking point.

Co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan were subject to severe abuse during the weekend's 3-0 defeat to Burnley, and the Evening Standard is reporting that Sullivan is looking to take a step back in an attempt to diffuse the tension.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Sullivan has been heavily criticised for his involvement in transfer dealings and by bringing in an experienced director of football, he would no longer be involved with comings and goings.

There was speculation that Harry Redknapp would be given the role, but EXWHUEmployee has claimed that the club are not interested in Redknapp and will look elsewhere.

Fans are desperate for the club to be run by someone that understands what West Ham is all about and do not want someone coming into the club who is only interested in monetary gain.

Former West Ham players are now getting involved in the discussion, with Frank McAvennie giving his own suggestion on who should take up the role. He spent five years at the club, scoring 49 goals in the process and believes the club needs someone with their best interest at heart.

Cottie and McAvennie played together at West Ham in the 80s and proved to be a prolific partnership up front. 

The Hammers could do a lot worse than bringing in someone who made over 200 appearances for the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now