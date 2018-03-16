Huddersfield Town Midfielder Danny Williams Ruled Out for Remainder of the Season

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams will miss the remainder of the season due to suffering a fractured fibula in training, with surgery scheduled for Friday.

Williams will be a big loss to the Huddersfield squad, with the US international making 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Speaking to the Huddersfield Town website, Terriers boss David Wagner spoke on Williams' unfortunate injury, saying: “We are all disappointed that Danny has suffered this injury and now we offer him our full support as he begins his recovery.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“He’s adapted well to football in the Premier League and has been in some great form for us recently.

“He’s a big character in the dressing room too and I have no doubt that he will be determined to come back fitter and stronger than before.

“In his absence, we will do everything we can to make sure Danny is back playing Premier League football with Huddersfield Town next season.”

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The 29-year-old joined Huddersfield last summer from Reading, after an impressive season in which Williams helped take the Royals to an unlikely Championship play-off final, where they lost to none other than Huddersfield themselves.

Williams' injury could not have come at a worse time, with Huddersfield being caught up in a relegation scrap. They are currently 15th in the Premier League table, with only four points separating them and 18th placed Crystal Palace.

Palace are also the side that Wagner's men have to face next. They go into this game after a disappointing 0-0 draw with a 10-man Swansea; a game which saw Huddersfield attempt 30 shots and take 12 corners in comparison to Swansea having none.