Juventus General Manager Marotta Admits Becoming Italian FA President Is 'A Dream'

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has declared his interest in becoming president of the Italian Football Association in the future, but insists that he is still focused on Juventus in the present.

The FA is currently holding elections for a candidate to take over from Carlo Tavecchio after he resigned following Italy's shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but Marotta believes that it is too early for him to leave Juventus.

Speaking to ESPN, Marotta said: "I feel that I have not yet concluded my experience at Juve, but for a director who has worked in football for 40 years, I feel it would be the crowning of a dream. But it's something to talk about in the future."

Beppe Marotta: Italian FA presidency a dream but I'm not finished with Juventus - ESPN FC https://t.co/2gNtNCH1wd — Juventus report (@Juventusreport) March 16, 2018

"At the moment, I am at Juve and I enjoy the faith of the president and with [vice-president Pavel] Nedved and [sporting director Fabio] Paratici, we have formed a great group. The Italian FA is a dream which can be realised in future."





Marotta has been with the Old Lady since 2010, during which time the club have experienced great success, including six Serie A titles. They are on course for a seventh in a row, with Juventus currently leading Napoli by four points in the table, and made it to the Champions League quarter finals after an aggregate 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur.





The Italian national side, meanwhile, are looking to change things after a disastrous qualifying campaign for the World Cup which meant that they won't be participating in the competition for the first time since 1958.







