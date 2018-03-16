Real Madrid Star Insists Neymar Would Get on 'Very Well' With Cristiano Ronaldo at Bernabeu

Real Madrid enforcer Casemiro has insisted that Neymar would get on 'very well' with Cristiano Ronaldo should the Paris Saint-Germain superstar wind up at the Bernabeu, stating his fellow countryman 'knows the door is always open' in the Spanish capital.

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real ever since he left Barcelona in a €222m move to PSG last summer. There were suggestions last week that the player's father told Los Blancos that a deal could be struck for €400m when he met club representatives to 'explore' a transfer.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

Real defender Marcelo and Neymar's international colleague Marcelo even declared last month that he thinks the 26-year-old will definitely play in Madrid at some point in his career.

"In my opinion the great players have to play at Real Madrid and I think Neymar will one day play at Real Madrid," Marcelo said.

Casemiro doesn't share quite the same absolute certainty, but is ready to welcome Neymar to the club and believes there wouldn't be any friction with Ronaldo - one of the reported reasons he left Barcelona was to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi.

"[Neymar] has always been spectacular, since he was 11 years old. He does crazy things," Casemiro is quoted as saying by Marca. "I don't think there is any chance that he will come to Real, but you have to ask Florentino Perez. He knows that the door is always open for him in Madrid, but he is happy in Paris.

"With the quality that he has, I would sign him for sure. I hope he comes this season. He is a great player, one of the top three in the world. He can do whatever he wants off the pitch if he continues to do what he does on it.

"He would get along very well with Cristiano, very well."