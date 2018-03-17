AC Milan vs Chievo Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

AC Milan will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing result midweek against Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League. Gennaro Gattuso will be hoping that their European exit won't hinder their progress and momentum that they've built over the past few months.

Milan are unbeaten in their last nine Serie A games and will be looking to close the gap on the teams above them as they push for a Champions League place. Lazio sit six points ahead of I Rossoneri but Milan do have a game in hand over the teams above them.

Their last league game, which was away at Genoa last week, saw Andre Silva get his first Serie A goal since his big money move in the Summer in the most dramatic fashion. The Portuguese scored a sublime headed goal in the 94th minute to claim a vital three points.



Gattuso's men come up against a struggling Chievo side who have suffered 11 losses in their last 14 games and have only picked up one win in 15 games.

Milan will be looking to play with the same hope and desire they've played with under Gattuso since he was appointed as head coach. Here's everything you'll need to know ahead of Sunday's clash.

Classic Encounter







AC Milan 3-2 Chievo Verona (2001/02)







In the 2001/02 season, Chievo were the surprise team as they went into this game 2nd in the Serie A table, three points above Milan. There was plenty at stake in this game and this told as both sides played with desire and tenacity to try and get victory.

I Rossoneri legend Filippo Inzaghi put Milan ahead at the San Siro in the 15th minute, and from then on, everyone expected the match to go only one way. However, this Chievo side had that bit between their teeth and it showed as they scored two goals in three minutes to go in at half time with a 2-1 lead.

Grazia Neri/GettyImages

A 24-year-old Andriy Shevchenko was in his prime in this game and his two goals in the second half proved to be the difference. He converted from the penalty spot to draw the game level, and then eight minutes later he scored a splendid header to give Carlo Ancelotti's side a crucial three points.

At the end of the season Milan finished in fourth place, taking the final Champions League place, whist Chievo finished just a point behind them in fifth place, showing that this game had much more significance than many may had thought.



Key Battle



Patrick Cutrone vs Stefano Sorrentino



Dino Panato/GettyImages

Young prodigy Patrick Cutrone has been involved in five goals in his last eight starts and has been a pivotal part in Milan's resurgence. He will be hoping to beat a goalkeeper that has already shipped 44 Serie A goals this season. The veteran keeper, 38, will need to be in fine form to stop a Milan side that have scored in each of their last nine league games.

The Italian goalkeeper has only kept three clean sheets all season, however, two of those cleen sheets came against Napoli and Roma, which may be an encouraging sign for Chievo.



Team News

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Gennaro Gattuso may rest a couple of players after traveling to London on Thursday.



Davide Calabria is still in doubt to play with an injury, so Fabio Borini will be expected to continue at right back.

Luca Antonelli is another doubt as he's still being evaluated for an injury. Other than that, both sides will look be fielding their strongest starting XI on Sunday.

Predicted Lineups





AC Milan: G Donnarumma; Borini, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Bani, Dainelli, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa, Giaccherini; Inglese

Prediction







Now that they are out of the Europa League, all of Milan's concentration will be on getting as many points as they can to try and finish in the top four.

They come up against a Chievo side who are in abysmal form, picking up just one win in their last 15 matches in all competitions. I Rosseneri have to try and block out the setback in midweek to Arsenal have be fully focused in Sunday's encounter.



Gattuso: "We have to focus on #MilanChievo which is like a final to us. We will then have time to take a breather and to recover our players. @davidecalabria2 is still not fit to play, same goes with @ignazioabate"

Fortunately for Milan they are coming up against a side that have one of the poorest goal-scoring records in the league and haven't won away from home since September.

At the San Siro Gattuso's men will be expected to dominate the game and control possession, and it will be difficult to see Chievo's defence stopping Milan's front three from scoring.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Chievo

