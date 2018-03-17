Manchester United has a chance to wash away some of the bad taste from Tuesday's Champions League disaster when it hosts Brighton Hove Albion in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup on Saturday.

After a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the first leg set up a make-or-break tie at Old Trafford, United was beaten 2-1 at home to crash out of Europe's premier competition in the round of 16. The loss has resulted in questions as to the club's future and the managerial style of Jose Mourinho, as many pundits felt the Red Devils were far too conservative in their approach in both legs.

It's hard to believe that it was just five days ago that things looked so promising in Manchester. United scored two crucial Premier League victories over Chelsea and Liverpool and now holds a four-point lead over third-place Tottenham. A second-place finish in the league coupled with an FA Cup title would not be a bad season at all, despite all the noise.

Brighton & Hove Albion, playing in England's top flight for the first time in 34 years, sits 11th in the Premier League with 34 points. The side advanced to the quarterfinal with a victory over Coventry City.

These two sides played earlier this season in a Premier League matchup at Old Trafford, and Manchester United won 1-0.

See how to watch Saturday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.