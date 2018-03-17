Peter Crouch Delights Followers With Brilliant Tweet Following Lionel Messi's 100th UCL Goal

By 90Min
March 17, 2018

Peter Crouch is known for sending the odd brilliant tweet - who can forget the tweet in the summer with the giraffes?

The Stoke City striker has now responded in typically sarcastic fashion to a tweet comparing him an Barcelona star Lionel Messi. 

Following Messi's 100th Champions League goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, a fan going by the Twitter handle of @Anfield54074 decided to send a tweet to Crouch reading: "@petercrouch yet to reach 100 premier league goals in years of playing. Messi has 100 goals in Champions League. He is twice as short but twice the player of Crouchie. Well done Leo." 

Quoting the tweet, the 6ft 7in striker, replied in brilliant fashion with: "BREAKING NEWS!!!!! Messi caught up in better than crouch shock."

Crouch is known as a bit of a cult hero among English football fans, due to his height, antics on social media and his famous robot dance. 

Although the striker has a brilliant goal scoring record, the 37-year-old joined an elite list of names when he reached the landmark of 100 goals in the Premier League earlier this season.


And a fan was quick to point out his Premier League record compared to Messi's, replying to the tweet with one simple fact; "Peter Crouch Premier League Goals - 106. Lionel Messi Premier League Goals - 0. You do the maths." 

There's no arguing with facts. 

Soccer

