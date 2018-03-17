Everton ended its travel sickness thanks to a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Stoke City.

Charlie Adam was given a red card in controversial fashion for a challenge on Wayne Rooney as the wintry conditions wreaked havoc in Staffordshire.

The hosts thought they had nicked a point thanks to Max Choupo-Moting's equalizer after Cenk Tosun's opener, but the Turk netted his fourth in three games late on to snatch all three points for Sam Allardyce's men.

Adam blasted an early shot over the bar before Tom Davies missed a glorious chance down the opposite end as he nodded a swirling free kick over the upright.

Jordan Pickford then gathered low drives from Peter Crouch and Badou Ndiaye in between Michael Keane's block on Xherdan Shaqiri's vicious effort.

Conditions were proving to be treacherous as the snow swirled around the stadium, and Crouch almost took advantage of the windy weather as he crashed a header over the bar.

Controversy then reigned in stunning fashion. Adam's heavy touch allowed the ball to run away from him and, after slipping on the turf, his momentum carried him into Rooney - Martin Atkinson producing a straight red to stunned Stoke players.

With the visitors unable to capitalize on their advantage in the first 45, Rooney took it upon himself to test Jack Butland early after the interval - the goalkeeper being equal to his goal-bound effort.

Yannick Bolasie sent a tame shot into the arms of Butland while Rooney's free kick was easily patted down by Butland as the Toffees slowly ramped up the pressure.

Stoke's best option was to lump the ball up to Crouch and, from one aerial duel between the striker and Pickford, Glen Johnson fired goalwards only to see the latter hold his shot.

Michael Keane stung the palms of Butland soon after and, from Everton's next attack, they finally made the breakthrough.

Bolasie's inswinging cross caused pandemonium in the box and, after Butland and Kostas Stafylidis had denied Dominic Calvert-Lewin in quick succession, Tosun powered home at the third attempt.

Their lead lasted just seven minutes though. Joe Allen's free kick should have been dealt with by Pickford, but substitute Max Choupo-Moting beat the shot stopper from three yards to poke the hosts level.

A frenetic ending that ebbed and flowed then saw Everton regain their lead. Theo Walcott's inviting center was met by Tosun rushing in from the back post, and the striker thundered a header into the net via Butland's left fist.

Stoke threw everything at Everton in the vain effort to level again, but the Toffees saw out the game to record a vital away win.