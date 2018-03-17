Sunderland Boss Chris Coleman Insists He's Keen to Remain in Charge Even if Club Are Relegated

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has vowed to remain at Sunderland whether or not they are relegated this season, claiming that his fate won't be decided by the club surviving or dropping down to League One.

The former Wales boss has been unable to turn things around for the Black Cats after coming in towards the end of last year but retains the support of most of the club's fans, who are aware that the manager was powerless to act in the last transfer window and isn't being given the support he needs.

Club owner Ellis Short has refused to hand Coleman any funds with which to buy players, leaving the manager to work with the squad he inherited, as well as loan signings.

Coleman, whilst frustrated with the way Ellis has been handling things, has said that he intends to see out his contract and will only leave if the club is sold and the new owners want someone else at the helm.

“My contract is this season plus two more,” he said, via the Sunderland Echo.

“I have to be careful what I say because I don’t want people to think I am being defeatist – which I’m certainly not – but it’s not about what league we are in, it will be about who owns the club and what is the plan.

“Because they might not have me in their plans. If I’m not here, it won’t be because I have said ‘that’s it’.

“I came here because I wanted to manage Sunderland AFC, and it will still be Sunderland AFC at the end of the season no matter where it is, and I very much want to be a part of that.

“But I can’t say who is going to be here above me because I don’t know.

“Obviously, Ellis doesn’t want to be here and if the club is sold to a new owner, whoever that might be, I hope I am in their plans. I want to be here, that’s what I signed up for. I wouldn’t have signed the contract otherwise.”