VIDEO: Footage of Chelsea Fans Taunting Barcelona Fans With Political Insult Surfaces Online

A section of Chelsea fans were filmed taunting the Barcelona counterparts with political chants outside of the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Blues ended up on the receiving end of a 3-0 away defeat in the Champions League on the night, bowing out of the competition with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline - with clashes between fans and Barcelona stewards filmed around the stadium.

Said stewards were also accused of pushing a group of Blues supporters into a mob who proceeded to assault them with various weapons while police watched on and did nothing.

A video has since emerged of the Chelsea fans chanting "Barcelona, you'll always be Spain" as a means of needling their rival fans. The chants were made in reference to the current political situation brewing in Catalonia.

This by no means suggests that the supporters of the London club deserved the treatment they received from security, but their words must have stung.

Meanwhile, Chelsea since issued a plea to all supporters who were abused, or witnessed others being abused, to step forward and relay their recollection of the incident.