VIDEO: Liverpool Star Surprises Fan in Restaurant by Personally Bringing Out Birthday Cake

By 90Min
March 17, 2018

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino seems quite intent on delivering both on and off the pitch this season. 

The Brazilian attacker has registered a plethora of goals and  assists for the Reds so far, and has taken his act off the playing field as well, having personally delivered a birthday cake to one of the club's fans at an eatery in Liverpool during the week.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kerry Anderson was celebrating her 40th birthday at Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki, where Firmino and his mates were also dining. And the staff asked if the forward would treat the birthday girl by bringing her cake out.

Firmino obliged and did just that, walking out with cake in hand and delivering to a surprised Kerry, who was also treated to an embrace.

Twitter user @Gaffa_1980 recorded the whole thing and captioned the video with the words: "Just when you thought this lad couldn't get any better. Bobby Firminho [sic] brings out my mates birthday cake. What a guy."

He also let everyone know that Firmino stuck around for a bit instead of going back to his friends right away.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Btw even tho it looked like he bailed he never," he added. "He walked round, give her a hug and posed for more photos. Lad's class."

Quite a remarkable gesture from the Liverpool man, who fans will hope continues to score at the rate he has been this season.

