Villarreal Star Ruben Semedo Has Appeal for Bail Denied After Attempted Murder Charge

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has had an appeal for bail denied as he awaits trial on charges which include attempted murder.

The 23-year-old was charged with attempted murder in February after he was arrested for kidnapping, assault and theft. He is being accused of tying up and beating a man, along with two other people, and then robbing his apartment. Semedo has denied the allegations.

Although Villarreal respected the presumption of innocence, the player has since been suspended without pay by the club until the legal process has finished.





Semedo has now been unsuccessful in his attempt to get bail. According to the Sun, his appeal for bail was denied by a judge at Valencia's Superior Court of Justice as they felt Semedo posed "an obvious risk to the integrity" of his alleged victim.





The agent of the Portuguese U21 international Catio Balde previously claimed that Semedo was a victim of fraud. According to TSF, via Marca, he said: "Explaining right now is hard, Ruben was victim of a fraud, of a huge trick, probably financial. In this situation he didn't react very correctly, but he was the victim.

"What I have seen on Spanish television is a disgraceful situation, really bad. Ruben was not involved in that. The supposed kidnapping never happened. It's a total lie that there was a kidnapping and torture.





"The gun didn't belong to Semedo, although they found it in his house. Tomorrow we will know more details in court and it will all be clear."

Semedo joined Villarreal in the summer from Sporting CP on a five-year deal, for a fee of around €14m. The defender played five times for the Spanish club this season.




