West Ham Academy Star Attracting Interest From Bundesliga Giants Borussia Dortmund

West Ham United's 18-year-old midfielder Domingos Quina is a summer transfer target for Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, according to the Sun.

The former Chelsea youth player is among some of the brightest talents for the Hammers, with the club seemingly desperate to keep hold of the Portugal Under-20 international.

Quina has already tasted first team action during his time at West Ham, playing in both legs of last season's Europa League third round qualifiers against NK Domzale.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This season has seen Quina make his domestic bow for the first team, playing in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup for David Moyes' side.

The all-action midfielder however is yet to make his Premier League debut for the London Stadium side as they look to avoid relegation, which could see his head turned by advances from BVB.

Dortmund are no strangers to signing young talent from the Premier League following the acquisition of Jadon Sancho from Manchester City the previous summer, who has gone on to make six Bundesliga appearances so far.

(You may also be interested in Ex-Premier League and Belgium Star Advises West Ham Target to Wait for 'Top Clubs' Tottenham and Manchester United)

The amount of game time the England Under-19 international has received could help make Quina's mind up should he look to make the next step in his career.

Quina could be the latest to swap to Premier League for the Bundesliga, with Sancho already making the move, while Reece Oxford and Ademola Lookman moving to Germany's top tier, albeit on loan.