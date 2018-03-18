Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday at Camp Nou in a La Liga match.

Barcelona is coming off a 3–0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16. The team will face Roma in the quarterfinals after the draw Friday. Barcelona leads La Liga with 72 points.

Athletic Bilbao is coming off a 2–1 loss to Marseille in the Europa League Round of 16. Athletic Bilbao sits in 12th with 35 points.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, March, 18, 11:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.