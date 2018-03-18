How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 18, 2018

Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday at Camp Nou in a La Liga match.

Barcelona is coming off a 3–0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16. The team will face Roma in the quarterfinals after the draw Friday. Barcelona leads La Liga with 72 points.

Athletic Bilbao is coming off a 2–1 loss to Marseille in the Europa League Round of 16. Athletic Bilbao sits in 12th with 35 points. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, March, 18, 11:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now