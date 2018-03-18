Jurgen Klopp Claims Adam Lallana Is Still Among England's 4 Best Players Despite Injury-Hit Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Adam Lallana is still one of England's top four players heading into this year's World Cup.

The England international has suffered an injury-plagued season and has only managed to make 10 Premier League appearances this campaign, but has fully recovered from his injury and is back in Klopp's match day squads.

He has also recently been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Italy and the Netherlands and, speaking as quoted by ESPN, Klopp revealed that he believes despite the lack of playing time, Lallana remains as one of England top four players.

He said: "Adam had probably the most difficult season so far of his career but he is still [one of the] top three or four players of England.

"It was a struggle because it was a really big injury because the tendon ruptured and it needed time. He's in fantastic shape but he needs a little more recovery time and we needed all to learn to deal with that."

Despite the fact he has only completed a full 90 minutes once since his return from injury - during Liverpool's dead rubber draw against Porto in the Champions League, Klopp also added that he will be fully fit and ready to play for England should Southgate wish to select him.

He added: "I told Gareth I don't know what we do for the weekend but he will be fit next week 100 percent so if he wants to play him - 'You're welcome.' He's ready to play football.

"Our job is to use him as often as possible and if he can do prepare him for the World Cup as well. If he could play minutes [in England's friendlies] of course it would help us.''

More good news from Klopp came from the fact that Lallana's club teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also received his first call up to the national side since October, a move Klopp believes is a deserved one.





He said: "Alex has developed a lot here and so it makes absolute sense because he is a top, top player and hopefully it stays like that. He can help England a lot and he can help us a lot.''

England will be hoping to have a fully fit Lallana for their friendly against the Netherlands on Friday before they head back to Wembley to face Italy on the following Tuesday.