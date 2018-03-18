Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He Subbed Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's Thrashing of Watford

By 90Min
March 18, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision for substituting forward Roberto Firmino at the weekend when Liverpool cruised to a 5-0 win over Watford.

Firmino grabbed his fourteenth league goal this season when he converted Mo Salah's cross with a creative flick past Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis. Salah was the starman of the game however, grabbing all four of the other goals.

The Brazilian was replaced by Danny Ings with just 11 minutes left to play in the match, Klopp justified this by stating he was saving Firmino from himself.

“When I made the change, I thought I’ll take off Roberto Firmino because he doesn’t save himself so I need to save him,” he told BT Sport.

With Salah continuing to grab goals every week, the consistent performances from both Firmino and Sadio Mane prove why Liverpool are one of the most feared sides going forward in the league this year. 

Although The Reds are still way behind league leaders Manchester City, they continue to close in on second place, currently sitting two points behind Manchester United.

After the upcoming international break this weekend, Liverpool will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on March 31st.

