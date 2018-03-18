Liverpool Fans Voice Frustrations With Two Stars Despite 5-0 Thumping of Watford

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter were not happy with two players, during their emphatic 5-0 win over Watford.

The Reds turned on the style as Mohamed Salah scored four goals in a convincing win which took the club within two points of Manchester United in second place.

However, some fans are never happy. Numerous supporters of the Merseyside club took to social media to voice their frustrations over the performances of midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in particular.

Some called Wijnaldum the club's 'weak link' and while captain Henderson was touted for a summer exit.

If wijnaldum plays like this I think he will be a watford player next year. The only weak link in this Liverpool team#LIVWAT — abhijeet bhati (@abhijeet089) March 17, 2018

Ox needs to come on for Wijnaldum.



Absolutely wasted in CM. He plays in a 3 & it’s like playing in a 2. Adds nothing whatsoever — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) March 17, 2018

This is literally Wijnaldum on the ball pic.twitter.com/T8W7ofuKq5 — ‏ً (@ClinicalFirmino) March 17, 2018

Thought he started well but Jordan Henderson has been shocking over the past 10 minutes. 🙈 — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) March 17, 2018

Jordan Henderson is playing like he downed a couple of pints before kickoff. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 17, 2018

Henderson has been awful. — Dominic Campbell (@dom_campbell) March 17, 2018

I don't dislike Henderson the way some of our fans do, but yesterday eventhough we won 5-0 I thought Henderson was awful & by far our worst player on the pitch. He was terrible — Jay (@TheKopHQ) March 18, 2018

Jordan Henderson, an ounce of pressure and he crumbles. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) March 17, 2018

I don't see Lallana or Henderson at this club come the start of the 2018/19 season — David 🌹 (@darissutton) March 15, 2018

Henderson should be sold to bouemouth or burnley. That's his level#LIVWAT — ashoka (@ashoka18999085) March 17, 2018

It seems harsh to criticise two of the three central midfielders when Liverpool completely controlled the game and kept a clean sheet...but hey that's Twitter for you.

Central midfield has been an area many Liverpool fans are concerned about, and the arrival of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita cannot come soon enough.

The Reds have also been linked with a host of other midfield option, as Emre Can looks set to leave the club in summer with his contract set to run out.