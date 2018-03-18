Liverpool Fans Voice Frustrations With Two Stars Despite 5-0 Thumping of Watford

By 90Min
March 18, 2018

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter were not happy with two players, during their emphatic 5-0 win over Watford.

The Reds turned on the style as Mohamed Salah scored four goals in a convincing win which took the club within two points of Manchester United in second place.

However, some fans are never happy. Numerous supporters of the Merseyside club took to social media to voice their frustrations over the performances of midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in particular.

Some called Wijnaldum the club's 'weak link' and while captain Henderson was touted for a summer exit.

It seems harsh to criticise two of the three central midfielders when Liverpool completely controlled the game and kept a clean sheet...but hey that's Twitter for you.

Central midfield has been an area many Liverpool fans are concerned about, and the arrival of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita cannot come soon enough.

The Reds have also been linked with a host of other midfield option, as Emre Can looks set to leave the club in summer with his contract set to run out.

