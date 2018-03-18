Man City's Bernardo Silva Says Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah is 'One of the Best in the World'

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has expressed his admiration for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ahead of the two sides' meeting in the Champions League quarter finals next month.

The Portuguese international described Salah as "one of the best footballers in the world" after he took his tally for the season to 36 in all competitions with four goals against Watford.

Liverpool's Egyptian talisman proved irrepressible as Watford succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Anfield on Saturday. And Silva, like most onlookers, was impressed by Salah.

“He’s been having an amazing season. He’s a great player, if not the best then one of the most important players for Liverpool,” he told Sport 360. “It’s great to have some of the best footballers in the world playing against us.

“Of course it’s not easy to play against him, because he’s so good, but it’s good.”

Salah has already damaged City this season. He scored one and assisted another as Liverpool became the first side to beat Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League this campaign with a 4-3 victory in January.

“Salah is a really good player, a strong player, fast and skilful," said City winger Leroy Sane. "I like to watch him, he’s a really good player and when he played against us he did a really good game.”

Ilkay Gundogan, meanwhile, added: “At the moment it feels like there are two players having an incredible season. One of them, fortunately, is in our team and that’s Kevin De Bruyne. The second one is Salah. Both of them are playing great. Obviously because I play with Kevin, I wish Kevin the best.”