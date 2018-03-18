Man Utd Ace Romelu Lukaku Hints at Boss Jose Mourinho's Stunning Plans for Summer Transfer Spree

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his manager José Mourinho is preparing to invest heavily in new players in the summer - with the former-Chelsea boss believed to be preparing to spend over £150m on new players.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Lukaku stated that importance of the club continuing to develop their squad, and claimed that despite spending over £300m in his two seasons in charge, Mourinho is set to hit the transfer market hard again this summer. The powerful Belgian said:

"We are Manchester United, we have to improve every year and I know that a lot of players, a lot of good players, will come in next summer. That’s for sure.

"That is something I look forward to, in order to improve the squad, and what the manager also looks forward to because next year we have to win. We will have to try and win as many trophies as we can."

According to the Mail's report, a top quality holding midfielder is set to be top of Mourinho's wish list, as United veteran Michael Carrick is fast approaching retirement. £40m-rated man Blaise Matuidi is thought to be on United's radar, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil's star Fred - who could cost United upwards of £60m.





The Red Devils could also move for their long term target Ivan Perišić - with the Inter winger reportedly worth around £55m.

In other news, the likelihood of Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld coming to Old Trafford appears to be growing - with former Spurs man Pascal Chimbonda claiming that interest is high in the Belgian international.





The 29-year-old has a clause in his contract stating that he can leave the club for £25m in 2019, which may well see Spurs cash in this summer while they can.