​Neymar Demands Huge PSG Pay Rise As Report Outlines Reasons Why Superstar Is Thinking of Leaving

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has demanded an increase to his already eye-watering wage at the Parc des Princes, as another report from Brazil claimed to highlight why he is so unsettled in the French capital.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a world record fee of £198m, and was handed an incredibly lucrative deal guaranteeing him £264.5m over the course of his five-year contract.

However, despite scoring 29 goals in 30 games for PSG, the Brazilian is reportedly unhappy with life in Ligue 1 and is ready to use Real Madrid's interest as leverage for an improved deal.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Enrique joined Neymar in Brazil for a presentation at the striker's charitable foundation last week, but the Times claims the meeting had the ulterior motive of discussing the forward's contract demands.





Meanwhile the Brazilian newspaper UOL Esporte have claimed that five months in Paris “have felt like five years” for Neymar, who feels that he suffers far rougher treatment from opposition defenders than he did in La Liga.

The statistics support this, with Neymar suffering an average of 5.2 fouls per game in Ligue 1 compared to an average of 3.5 per game during his four seasons in Spain. He has missed PSG's last five games due to a hairline fracture in his foot.

UOL went on to claim that Neymar is frustrated with the standard of officiating in France, having been sent off against Marseille back in October. The state of the pitches is another of his gripes, and one that other PSG players have complained about in the past.

Some of his concerns seem more trivial, such as the number of bus journeys that PSG take to away games and the fact that they stay in hotels before matches.

However, rumours of Neymar's apparent unhappiness at PSG and are refusing to go away, despite the united front his father and agent and PSG owner Al-Khelaifi put on in Brazil last week. If PSG cannot meet his latest demands, then Neymar's eventful stay in France may be a short one.