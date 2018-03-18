PHOTO: Disputed Designs for Pink Man Utd Away Kit Cause Mixed Reaction on Social Media

Designs for a Manchester United's away kit has done the rounds on Twitter and, to the apparent dismay of many, it is pink. Yes, pink.

The Sun's headline upon revealing the news was typically hysterical. 'Manchester United PINK away shirt leaked'. PINK. It's pink, by the way.

There is, though, still uncertainty as to whether the shirt is actually real. It has not been confirmed by the club and shirt news gurus Footy Headlines have since claimed that the supposedly leaked prototype is in fact a fake.

According to reports, Manchester United's away jersey for next season will be pink. Look something like Juventus from 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/A0LrHgyplB — 90thMin ⚽️ (@90thMin) March 17, 2018

It is, however, true that the actual kit will be pink.

The kit is reportedly inspired by the old Manchester Evening News' "Football Pink" news section which was printed on light pink paper.

United have never in their history worn pink. Other clubs, though, have, including Juventus and Palermo in Serie A.

For some, the colour will not be suitably masculine. "When Man United get this pink kit the squad will become full time snap chatters and we will never win again," said one Twitter user. "To suit all the nonces at the club....hideous kit..." wrote another.

This is our away kit for next season, pink doesnt fit United, should be our third kit if anything pic.twitter.com/OMQTkQYGmM — Daniel (@UtdDxn) March 3, 2018

(You may also be interested in Super-Agent Mino Raiola 'Sounding Out Buyers' for Out of Favour Man Utd Star Paul Pogba)

While nothing has been confirmed at this point, often when pink is used as the base colour, at least the shorts, and sometimes the socks, match the shirt's trim, meaning a black lower half could be expected from the designers.