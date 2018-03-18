Real Madrid hosts Girona in a La Liga matchup on Sunday, March 18.

After winning the league title last season, Real has put forth a disappointing La Liga campaign this season. With just ten games left, Los Blancos sit a full 15 points behind leaders Barcelona and seven points behind crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid. Last week, the side needed a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal to salvage a 2-1 win over Eibar.

Real has been better of late, having won eight of its last nine matches including two wins over PSG in the Champions League, a 5-2 aggregate victory that saw the two-time defending champions advance to the quarterfinal. There, they'll face Juventus in a rematch of last year's final. The first leg of that match is in Italy on April 3.

Girona has quietly been one of the best stories of this La Liga season. The club is playing in the Spain's first division for the first time in its 85-year history and currently sits in a more-than respectable seventh place. As currently stands, Girona would qualify for the third round of Europa League qualifying.

When these two sides met in a league match earlier in the season at Girona, the upstarts scored a 2-1 upset victory over Real.

How to watch

Time: Sunday, March 18, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.