Real Madrid Youngster Vinicius Junior Compared to Neymar After Impressing in Brazil

former Brazil striker Edmundo has compared Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior with compatriot Neymar, as the teenager continues to impress with Flamengo in his homeland.

The 17-year-old will join Los Blancos at the end of the season after a £38m fee was agreed between the two clubs.

And his first Copa Libertadores appearance caught the eye of many interested onlookers. Vinicius was introduced in the second half with his side a goal down against Emelec, and scored twice to turn the game on its head.

"He will be a new Neymar," said former Brazil striker Edmundo - quoted by AS. "If he has the freedom of expression, if he is able to play the football he has, there will be a new Neymar."





Vinicius is widely regarded as the most talented Brazilian teenager to emerge since Neymar, and his performance against Emelec has only heightened expectation.

"The most impressive thing about him is that despite his move to Real Madrid, his behaviour is still excellent," his former manager Reinaldo Rueda, now in charge of Chile, said last month.

"He shows a lot of respect and obedience and is very receptive [to instructions]. He does not cause any problems, remains very humble and talkative with his team-mates. He is on a very good path."

And Vinicius himself has stressed that he is not distracted by his own rapidly growing reputation. "I dedicate myself to playing and making goals," he has said.