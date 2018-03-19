Atletico & Brazil Star Filipe Luis Ruled Out Until World Cup After Successful Operation

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis will be available for this summer's World Cup after undergoing a successful operation on his fractured leg on Friday, according to reports.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury during his side's 5-1 Europa League last 16 humbling of Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday evening, after being challenged by Portuguese striker Eder from behind while shaping to shoot.

The initial prognosis suggested that the Brazil international would be ruled out for this year's festival of football. However, according to Marca, the left back is expected to make a full recovery in time for Selecao's trip to Russia.

Luis, however, is set to miss the remainder of Atleti's campaign, with the player's comeback, as well as Diego Simeone's side's visit of Eibar on the final day of the season both eight weeks away.

The former Chelsea defender's absence has already shown signs of disruptiveness within the Spanish capital outfit, with Madrid going down 2-1 to Champions League chasers Villarreal on Sunday afternoon following a late collapse.

20-year-old striker Enes Unal netted twice in the final 10 minutes to mark Antoine Griezmann's opener from the penalty spot in the first half obsolete, and with Barcelona easing past Athletic Club 2-0 earlier in the day, the deficit at the top of the table now stands at 11 points.





The defeat means that Ernesto Valverde's Barca could have the chance to be crowned champions when they welcome Real Madrid to the Camp Nou; should neither Atleti or the Catalonians drop points until then.