Everton Skipper Phil Jagielka Insists Toffees Must Maintain Recent Momentum in Premier League

Phil Jagielka insists Everton must build on the momentum they've created after Cenk Tosun's double on Saturday secured the three points for the Toffees and brought with it back-to-back victories for Sam Allerdyce's team.

The 2-1 win on Saturday came as the red-hot Turkish striker netting either side of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s equaliser for the Potters and brought with it the 40-point mark for the Merseyside club.

After failing to score in his first four matches for @Everton, @CenkTosun_ now has FOUR goals in his last three 🔥#STKEVE #PL pic.twitter.com/bhAWFBloYX — Premier League (@premierleague) March 18, 2018

The Toffees' back-to-back successes in the past week have coincided with Jagielka's return from injury, as the skipper was again a towering influence alongside Michael Keane at the back. Everton have now collected maximum points from the past three games the club captain has started.

Jagielka says the onus is now on the players to maintain their focus for the remainder of the season to finish as high as possible, and they have to fight for their place in the team for next season as Everton's stuttering season comes to an end.

“We’re on 40 points now and we want to see how many we can get," Jagielka told the club's official website after the win.





"It’s up to us now to make sure we don’t let the rest of the season fizzle out. We want to pick up some vital wins, which helps us build for next season. People have to put down their name in the squad for next season and these last seven games can go a long way for that."

Everton's victory on Saturday was particularly satisfying for Jagielka give that it came away from home - where they've struggled all season having only won once before Saturday's victory at Stoke's bet365 stadium.

In the contrast the Blues' recent home form has been outstanding – where they've won 20 points from a possible 27 since Sam Allardyce's watched on as Everton thumped West Ham United 4-0 on the eve of his appointment as boss.

“Sometimes talk is cheap and sometimes it gets everyone on the same page. This week, all of us agreed with the principles that we needed to stick by. Looking at clips made us realise that we we’re not a million miles away [from getting it right away from home],” Jagielka continued.

💬 | “Sometimes talk is cheap and sometimes it gets everyone on the same page. [Last week], all of us agreed with the principles that we needed to stick by."@PJags06 👉🏼 https://t.co/i0yRNduma8 pic.twitter.com/inLSHRTEwP — Everton (@Everton) March 19, 2018

Everton return to Premier League action with a home game against league leaders, Manchester City after the international break with the Toffees and their Turkish striker in a prime vain of form.

The former Besiktas hitman has scored four goals in his past three games, as his impressive run of form has coincided with Everton's recent upturn of form leaving the Goodison Park faithful rather impressed with their team and their new striker.