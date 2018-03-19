Luciano Spalletti Claims Complimenting Players Guarantees Defeat Following Napoli Bounce Back

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has claimed that complementing players when their performances are unworthy guarantees defeat while referring to his side's reaction to their goalless draw with Napoli last weekend.





The 59-year-old's comments came after his side bounced back from their lacklustre showing against Partenopei Gli Azzurri with a 5-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon.

Following this weekend's win, the Italian told calciomercato that he attempted to motivate his players with his comments last week; when insisting he did not have enough quality within the squad, and stated complimenting players continuously inevitably only leads to one thing.





"Did my comments on the lack of quality against Napoli do the job?", the San Siro manager said. "I did it to push, to have a conversation with the players.





"My goal is always to try to give something additional and to give strength to the players. I do not know what the system is to win but I know what ends in defeat that is to always compliment regardless of what the players actually produce.

Icardi: "Spalletti provoked us a bit. The quality was seen today." — FedeNerazzurra (@_FedeNerazzurra) March 18, 2018

"What pleased me about this victory? I liked the team, the interpretation of the contest, our personality against a difficult opponent at home.





"We did not allow anything, the collective worked, the ball was travelling at another speed today: we played as a united and we wanted the win."





Sunday's victory over Sampdoria not only brought about a welcomed return to form for Champions League chasing Inter but also allowed striker Mauro Icardi to become the sixth-youngest player in Serie A history to reach 100 goals.

Captain at just 25, he's scored 100 goals in a Nerazzurri shirt. The tenth best goalscorer in Inter history and this is just the start.#Icardi100 pic.twitter.com/v5KInO0Wza — Inter (@Inter_en) March 18, 2018

Nerazzurri's second of the afternoon and the 25-year-old's first; which came from the penalty spot, ended a 10-week wait for the Argentine, who was recently overlooked by national team manager Jorge Sampaoli in his squad selection for La Albiceleste's upcoming friendlies with Italy and Spain later this month.