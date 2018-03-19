'This Is My Club': N'Golo Kante Reveals Why Chelsea Is Perfectly Suited to Him

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has opened up on life at Chelsea. The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkable campaign last term in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, picking up PFA Player of the Year along the way - and admits that Chelsea feels like home.

Kante made the move to London after winning the Premier League title with Leicester. Winning the league title for a second year in a row with his new side, the now 26-year-old became the first player since Eric Cantona back in 1993 to win back-to-back titles with different clubs.

And now, in the middle of a battle for one of next season's Champions League spots, Kante admits that he's in the right place:

"I feel like after what happened last season – it was a very good season for us to celebrate the title." Kante began, on the BBC's Football Focus.

"The second season to play the Champions League and to go again for the top four - I’m at home, this is my club and I’m a Chelsea player.

"We’ll fight until the end for being in the top four and being in the Champions League positions. We have the FA Cup.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The FA Cup is a good competition; last season we failed in the final. It’s the only title we can win this season so we have to give everything to get to the final and win it."





While Kante is considered one of the classiest players amongst the elite of the Premier League, he by no means shows it off. Indeed, the car driven by the ever humble midfielder sums that up perfectly.





"I drive a Mini." Kante continued.

"It was in Leicester and it was my first car in England, one person advised me a Mini. I tried it and liked it, and I got one."