AC Milan Forward Andre Silva Quashes Speculation About His Future Amid England Links

Milan striker Andre Silva has broken his silence over his future, amid transfer speculation linking him to a move to England.

The Portuguese striker moved from his home country to join AC Milan in the summer, but has been heavily linked with a move to Championship side Wolves, with Arsenal also reportedly considering making a move for the 22-year-old.

Talking to Sky (via TuttoMarceto), Silva said that his full concentration is on the Italian club.

“My thoughts have always been to stay here and do my job at Milan, here in Italy everything changed for me, it was the first time I came out of my country [Portugal],” he said.

Silva has registered his first 2 Serie A goals in his last 2 appearances for Milan, including an 82nd minute winner against Chievo on Sunday. But the striker had struggled to make an impact in the Italian league since his move from Porto for £33.6m.

Silva has put the drop in form down to the transition period that comes with moving to a new country, and refutes claims that the pressure of a high transfer fee has affected him.





“Football is football, the same everywhere, but everything is always done to make the best possible, I do not think that the high cost of the transfer has weighed on me.

“The real problem is what I have already said, that changing country has changed everything.”

Silva earned his big money move to Milan after scoring 44 goals in all competitions for Porto last season, and has been continually linked with a sensational move to Wolves over the last few months.

Silva is currently on international duty with the Portuguese squad, as they warm up for the the World Cup in the summer with friendlies against Egypt and the Netherlands.