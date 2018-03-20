Arsenal Given Major Boost in Hunt for Man Utd Star as Agent Refuses to Confirm Old Trafford Future

The agent of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has thrown the French forward's Old Trafford future into doubt after refusing to confirm whether he would remain at the club next season.

Martial has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho this season, and is believed to have grown frustrated with his role.

Arsenal attempted to sign Martial as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford in January, but their proposal was turned down.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

They may yet renew their interest in the summer, however, depending on the 22-year-old's situation over the coming months.

Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, was not willing to commit to United when asked about his client's future.





“Will [Martial] stay in Manchester in the summer? At the moment, I cannot say anything else about it,” he told Il Bianconero - quoted by the Evening Standard. “His goal is to win the FA Cup and to cement with Manchester United the second place in the Premier League."

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Martial joined United in 2015 for £36m and has 36 goals in 131 appearances for the club.

He will have just a year remaining on his contract come the summer, although United have the option of extending that to 2020.

Martial also faces a battle to make Didier Deschamps' France squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia. He has, however, been called up for upcoming friendlies against Russia and Colombia.