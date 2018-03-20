FA Set to Implement Landmark Rule in Bid to Increase BAME Presence Among Clubs' Coaching Staff

The Football Association is set to implement a landmark rule that makes it compulsory for all clubs to have at least one black, Asian or ethnic minority member of coaching staff on their books.

The Times has reported that England's governing body will take the positive step towards the representation of BAME individuals by enforcing the rule upon all of its teams in England in a bid to diversify the roles on offer to those from non-white backgrounds.

The FA approached England boss Gareth Southgate over the idea and, whilst he was against changing his backroom staff so close to this summer's World Cup in Russia, the Three Lions manager is in support of the cause.

Gareth Southgate has been asked how he would feel about adding a BAME coach to his staff, but the England manager is reluctant to make changes so close to the World Cup, reports @MattHughesTimeshttps://t.co/ecCbNjHBR5 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) March 20, 2018

That would mean that the ex-Middlesbrough gaffer would be open to the possibility of adding a BAME coach to his lineup from September onwards, with Southend manager Chris Powell apparently being lined up for a role within Southgate's set up.

The FA introduced its own version of the 'Rooney rule' in January which means that at least one candidate from a black, Asian or ethnic minority background must be interviewed for any managerial position that becomes available in England.

This push for diversity within football is also being extended into English youth setups, the women's game and with regards to coaches who help to support those who wish to play football but who come from disabled backgrounds.

Very positive step as long as it's a real opportunity for individuals who can genuinely make a contribution 👍🏽👌🏽⚽️ — Human Code FC (@humancodefc) March 20, 2018

The FA's drive to employ more BAME coaches will range from full-time to part-time positions and they hope to have candidates in place for the start of next term.

A list of both male and female coaches has already been compiled by those in positions of power and the aim is to have interviewed those potential candidates in the next couple of months before employing them within different sectors of the FA's 28 national teams.

The FA is also committed to developing a new diversity inclusion plan after its investigation into the Eni Aluko affair drew widespread condemnation from football fans and the department for culture, media and sport back in November 2017.

