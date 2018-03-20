France Manager Didier Deschamps Says Paul Pogba Isn't Enjoying His Time at Man Utd

France boss Didier Deschamps reckons Paul Pogba isn't having an enjoyable time at Manchester United at the moment.
The French midfielder is said to have developed a very poor relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho, and his recent form has been a bit worrying.
Pogba was left out of the starting lineup against Sevilla in the Champions League last week and was an unused substitute against Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-final tie on the weekend.
Speaking in a press conference ahead of France's international friendlies against Colombia and Russia, Deschamps said that he hadn't spoken to the player just yet, but noted that he couldn't be a happy camper at United given the current circumstances.
"I don't know why that is," the manager said via BBC Sport.
"I have not spoken to Paul yet, I'm sure I'll hear more about it. But of course it's a situation he won't be enjoying.
"As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons.
"I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings. It's not just Paul."
Pogba is even reported as being regretful over his return to Old Trafford - having left Juventus, where he rose to stardom - to rejoin the Red Devils in 2016. Since the turn of the year, he has cut a miserable figure and his form has taken a hit.
The international break does come at a good time for him, and he could return to United in a much better mood after linking up with his international teammates and playing without pressure.