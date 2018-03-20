France Manager Didier Deschamps Says Paul Pogba Isn't Enjoying His Time at Man Utd

By 90Min
March 20, 2018

France boss Didier Deschamps reckons Paul Pogba isn't having an enjoyable time at Manchester United at the moment.

The French midfielder is said to have developed a very poor relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho, and his recent form has been a bit worrying.

Pogba was left out of the starting lineup against Sevilla in the Champions League last week and was an unused substitute against Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-final tie on the weekend.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of France's international friendlies against Colombia and Russia, Deschamps said that he hadn't spoken to the player just yet, but noted that he couldn't be a happy camper at United given the current circumstances.

"I don't know why that is," the manager said via BBC Sport.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I have not spoken to Paul yet, I'm sure I'll hear more about it. But of course it's a situation he won't be enjoying.

"As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons.

"I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings. It's not just Paul."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Man Utd's Board 'Concerned' Over Jose Mourinho's Continued Criticism of Luke Shaw)

Pogba is even reported as being regretful over his return to Old Trafford - having left Juventus, where he rose to stardom - to rejoin the Red Devils in 2016. Since the turn of the year, he has cut a miserable figure and his form has taken a hit. 

The international break does come at a good time for him, and he could return to United in a much better mood after linking up with his international teammates and playing without pressure.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now