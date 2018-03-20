'It Would Be a Pleasure': Paul Pogba Reveals Desire to Play Alongside Neymar One Day

Manchester United Paul Pogba has teasingly described the idea of one day playing alongside global superstar Neymar, the €222m man who overtook him as the most expensive player of all time last summer, as a 'pleasure'.

Pogba has not put a time frame on such a union, but it would take an absolutely seismic transfer if it ever is to happen. Either Neymar would have to join United or Pogba must head elsewhere in pursuit of the Brazilian - Real Madrid, if all the recent Neymar speculation is to be believed.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Pogba himself was of course a target for Real before choosing United in 2016 and president Florentino Perez would undoubtedly be keen to have two of the world's biggest stars under his roof. Similarly, landing Neymar would fill the marketing fantasies of United chief Ed Woodward.

"Neymar, I like him," Pogba told Argentine media outlet TyC Sports this week.

"He has the definition of happiness on the pitch. In Brazil football is everything, it's life in Brazil. Everyone plays football," the midfield powerhouse added.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"I love to see him on the pitch playing, with his technique and his ability. It's a different style. When you say the word Neymar around the world, everyone knows who he is and what he does.

"Therefore if I could play with him one day it would be a pleasure."

Despite beginning the season in fine form, Pogba has struggled for fitness and form in recent weeks, arguably the delayed after effect of a two month injury layoff earlier in the campaign.

Pogba missed the recent win over Liverpool with another minor injury and was rested in the A Cup against Brighton on Saturday. Two early withdrawals against Tottenham and Newcastle a number of weeks ago also fed growing speculation of a fall out with manager Jose Mourinho.