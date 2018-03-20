Juve Sweating on the Fitness of Star Defender Giorgio Chiellini for Crunch Clash With Real Madrid

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt for the upcoming Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old picked up a thigh injury during the 0-0 draw with SPAL at the weekend and early assessments have determined he will not be able to feature for the Italian national team against Argentina and England, as confirmed by the club's official site.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Following those two games are a league match against AC Milan, and then the huge European clash with Real Madrid, and the Old Lady will be praying their rock at the back can recover in time to face Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

The veteran has had another fine season at the back for the Bianconeri and has been a big part of why the club haven't conceded a single league goal in 2018 yet.

His leadership and passion, as well as pure defensive quality were on show once again against Tottenham in the previous round of the competition, when he put in an incredible performance to keep world class marksman Harry Kane at bay.

Chiellini's injury is untimely for manager Max Allegri, who will not be able to call on Mehdi Benatia, Juan Cuadrado or Miralem Pjanic for the game.

It will mean that one of Benedikt Howedes or Daniele Rugani will likely partner Andrea Barzagli in central defence for the game if Chiellini is unable to recover.

Real Madrid will certainly fancy their chances more if they see Juventus lining up without their vice captain - los Blancos have started to hit form, and Ronaldo in particular has found top gear once again.

