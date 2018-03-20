Liverpool Given Hope in Chase for Napoli Star After Agent Confirms 'No Contact' From Man Utd

Liverpool's hopes of signing Napoli star Jorginho are still alive, after the player's agent confirmed that Manchester United have made no approach or contact to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford this summer.

The Italian international has been an ever-present figure in the Napoli midfielder this season, sitting just behind their fearsome front four of Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik.

He has played in 26 of Napoli's 29 games so far this season and has remarkably completed more passes than any other player in Europe's top five league this season, helping Napoli to second place behind Juventus.

His outstanding performances have sparked mass transfer speculation regarding his future, with a number of Europe's top clubs monitoring his situation. Most notably, Manchester United have been rumoured to come in for the midfielder with Jose Mourinho looking to replace the retiring Michael Carrick and potentially outgoing Marouane Fellaini in his midfield.

However in a recent interview with Radio CRC, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos revealed that United are yet to even make contact with the player.

He said: "As a player for one of the most important national teams, and a club fighting for the Scudetto, it’s clear he’ll be looked at by these clubs.





"I’ve spoken with [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli three times in recent months, he hasn’t told me anything, but I haven’t had any contact with United.

"He [Jorginho] has two years on his contract and negotiations [for a renewal] will begin for that reason, because it becomes dangerous and then expires."

With interest mounting Liverpool will need to act quick should they want to get their man, although it'll no doubt be seen as good news for Liverpool fans that contact has yet to be made with their target and their fierce rivals.