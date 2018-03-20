Newcastle Defender 'Sits Out' Training Ahead of International Friendlies

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark didn't take part in training with the rest of the Republic of Ireland squad, as they prepared for their friendlies against Turkey and France.

The Daily Mail North East Football Correspondent, Craig Hope, revealed via his Twitter account that Clark was the only absentee from the Ireland squad, as they took part in a training session in Turkey.

NUFC's Ciaran Clark only player sitting out of practice match. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) March 20, 2018

The journalist tweeted a video of the squad training, followed by a tweet that read: "NUFC's Ciaran Clark only player sitting out of practice match."

Clark has been in and out of the Newcastle team so far this season, and has not made a competitive appearance for the Toon since a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of February.

🎥 Defender Ciaran Clark got 90 minutes under his belt as #NUFC rounded off their four-day training camp with a 1-1 draw with @official_rafc in Spain.



👉🏽 https://t.co/YYHJRPNITn pic.twitter.com/No8MvPvo8O — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 18, 2018

The 28-year-old has been away with the Newcastle squad at a training camp in Spain, and played the full 90 minutes of Newcastle's friendly game against Belgian club Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, and, in a second tweet, Craig Hope confirms that Clark's involvement in the full 90 minutes has been given as the reason for him missing training with his international teammates.

No injury. Just rested after playing for NUFC on Sunday. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) March 20, 2018

"No injury. Just rested after playing for NUFC on Sunday," the reply read.

If it is true and Clark was just being rested, he should be available to train over the next few days in preparation for Ireland's friendly match against Turkey on Friday.

The Ireland team will then fly to France to take on Didier Deschamps' team in Paris on Wednesday.

If selected, Clark will be hoping to put in two impressive performances on the national stage in order to catch Rafa Benitez's eye and reclaim his place in the Newcastle starting lineup.