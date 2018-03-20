PHOTO: Lyon Star Memphis Depay Shows Off Nasty Cut Following Fiery Clash Against Marseille

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay has showed off a nasty looking cut above his right eye following Lyon's 3-2 triumph in a hot tempered match against Marseille.

The Netherlands star picked up the injury after coming on as a substitute at the Stade Velodrome, with the 24-year-old winger notching the goal that saw Lyon claim all three points after Marseille man Kostas Mitroglou looked to have salvaged a point for the hosts.

Following the match, Depay showed off the painful cut above his right eye to his thousands of followers on Instagram, writing: "At least I look tougher now, lol."

Since his disappointing spell with Manchester United, Depay has gone on to fulfil his potential in Ligue 1, scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists from 42 appearances throughout the 2017/18 campaign.

Subsequently, the Dutch star is looking to fire Lyon to Champions League qualification, with only two points standing between themselves and the coveted top three of the French first division.

Lyon's next game sees them host Toulouse on Sunday 1st April, with a win being imperative should they look to keep putting the pressure on third-placed Marseille.