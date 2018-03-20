PHOTOS: adidas Launch Tasty New Away Kits for Multiple Nations at This Summer's World Cup

Sportswear heavyweights adidas have officially launched their set of away kits that will be on display at this summer's World Cup - available for purchase by the general public at adidas.com/football.

The base for each design has been inspired by the mantra 'authenticity to progression', and all the strips have all been nicely inspired by kits from the past or iconic landmarks.

adidas doing the biz for the World Cup away kits

🇯🇵

🇸🇪

🇧🇪

🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/QEHQ4AGGFi — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 20, 2018

Starting with host nation Russia's kit; a celebration of the country's street football scene and combines a white jersey with grey graphics depicting Russian architecture.

Japan's shirt takes inspiration from the country's streetwear scene and is a modern interpretation of the 1991 home kit with bold graphics.

Really like Mexico's away kit for the World Cup, but possibly an odd choice to get CJ de Mooi to model for them pic.twitter.com/FkKD2yGuEf — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 20, 2018

Sweden's shirt oozes style with rich detailing within the fabric and features a graphic design with light and dark shades of navy blue, alongside yellow collar trimmings.

Belgium have been designed a lovely shirt that essentially brings to the table all the colours of the national flag, and the Mexico shirt features a green, white and red horizontal stripe going across the midriff on a white background.

More World Cup away kits...

🇦🇷

🇩🇪

🇨🇴

🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/kdlEAdTK1t — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 20, 2018

Current World Cup holders Germany pay homage to their famous 1990 away shirt with a emerald green number, with chevron type graphics running all over to give off a retro vibe.

Argentina will take to the field in black for the first time in their history, and is supported by the white and sky blue colours of the national flag.

All of adidas' away kits are certainly sharp and striking in their designs but are not overly flashy, and they come just a short while after the release of the beautiful Puma kits.

