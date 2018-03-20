Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Why He Snubbed Spain & France to Play for Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed the main inspiration behind his decision to play international football for Gabon, despite having had the option to play for European heavyweights Spain or France.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, Aubameyang explained why the choice was much easier for him than most people would think, with his mind set at a 'very young' age.

The new Arsenal star, who joined from Dortmund in January, said: "I was very young when I decided, players often take their time to consider their options and make the right choice, but for me the choice was clear"

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The ex Dortmund man went on to reveal his inspiration to play for Gabon was close to home.

He continued: "I wanted to follow in my father's footsteps. He was captain of the national side in the past."

With Aubameyang's father making 80 appearances for Gabon as well as captaining his country, it's no surprise he wanted to emulate someone who has played such a pivotal role in his footballing career.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the surprise comes where we find out Aubameyang had to snub Spain and France in order to play for Gabon due to the fact he was born in France and has a Spanish mother. Whilst the idea of seeing Aubameyang spearhead either Spain or France's attack seems frightening, the pacy striker realised what his 'heart wanted'.

"I could well have chosen to play for Spain or France. I played for the French under-21 team, but I realised very quickly that in my heart I wanted to emulate my father," he added.

Aubameyang has gone onto become the joint top scorer in his country's history, with 23 goals in 53 outings. Despite Gabon's failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia, it looks like Arsenal's record signing is doing more than just emulating his father.