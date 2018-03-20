Ravel Morrison Set to Switch Allegiance to Jamaica Following Lack of Progress With England

Former Manchester United and West Ham youngster Ravel Morrison is set to switch his allegiance to Jamaican after failing to get near the England senior side.

Morrison, now 25 and playing for Mexican side Atlas on loan from Lazio, was a highly promising player when he first burst onto the scene in 2011 but failed to develop in the way people had envisaged after getting caught up in a number of off-the-field controversies.

The midfielder posted what looked to be a letter from the Jamaican Football Federation asking Atlas to release him for a friendly match with Antigua and Barbuda on March 25.

It read, as quoted by the Sun: "He will meet the members of the technical staff, conclude his applications to acquire the requisite documentation he needs to play in future games."

ESPN Mexico report that the former England youth player is keen to switch his allegiance to the Reggae Boyz and the paperwork is already in the pipeline.

It could be a new chapter for Morrison, who has disappointed in his career so far. Following an unsuccessful spell with West Ham after leaving United, he then went on loan to Birmingham, QPR and Cardiff but failed to convince.

He is now on loan at Atlas and has supposedly come into a bit of personal form, despite the collective shortcomings of the team.

