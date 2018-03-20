Tottenham are poised to make another attempt to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who are reporting that the north Londoners will make a £40m bid for the talented winger.

Roy Hodgson, though, isn't expected to be pleased with such a bid given the player's importance, with Palace likely to demand more if they even consider selling Zaha.

The Eagles have lost all of the Premier League games they've played without Zaha so far this season, but enjoyed a 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday when he made his first start since returning from a knee injury this month.

Tottenham have made attempts to sign the player in the past, having offered £12m for him in 2016. Club chairman Steve Parish branded the offer 'ridiculous', and a subsequent £21m bid did very little to change his mind.

Zaha is contracted to Palace until 2022 and currently earns £100,000 a week in wages, but it is believed that he will leave Selhurst Park in the summer even if the club escapes the drop.

Premier League champions Chelsea are also reported as having an interest in signing the Ivory Coast international, who has completed 87 dribbles so far this season, a stat only bested by Eden Hazard's 128, per EA Sports data.

The Blues have had a subdued title defense and have already conceded defeat to Manchester City. They are now looking towards next season, and fans will hope that they can sign quality players this time around after watching them disappoint immensely in the last two windows.

A signing like Zaha is likely to go a long way in appeasing disgruntled supporters, but there could be lots of competition for the 25-year-old at the end of the campaign.