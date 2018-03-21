'I Always Wanted Argentina': Inter Striker Admits to Declining Offers From Italy & Spain

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has admitted that he received offers from Italy and Spain when it came to representing a team at international level, but the relentless finisher maintains that it was his always dream to play for Argentina.

The Rosario born player recently broke the 100 goal mark in Serie A, following yet another devastating season in Italy at San Siro. First noticed by Italy at Sampdoria, Icardi tells of denying the country he currently plays in as well as Spain, and waiting for the call from Argentina.

Eventually they came calling, and he duly accepted. Despite missing out on the current set of international friendlies, he seems glad to have chosen his nation of birth:

"There was the possibility of going to the Italian national team," Icardi told Italian magazine Rivista Undici (via Marca).

"They called me for the Under-21 and I fought with Sampdoria (his previous team) because I did not want to go, I wanted Argentina.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"The Spaniards also tried, they called my father, but I always wanted Argentina, and I got it, it has been difficult, but I reached my goal."

Icardi made his name at Sampdoria, but his career started out in Catalonia, playing for Barcelona's youth side up until the age of 15. However, he made the jump to Italy when it seemed a better route onto the big stage - and it appears he was right.

"I decided to go to Italy because I was convinced I could do better than in Spain," the player admitted.

"I was immediately given the chance to play at high levels and that was my goal."