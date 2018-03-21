Mainz Star Jean-Philippe Gbamin on Radar of 'Top Clubs' in England, Spain, Italy & Germany

FSV Mainz defensive midfielder and Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin is garnering the interest of several 'top clubs' in England, Spain, Italy and Germany, revealed by Bernard Collignon, who acts as consultant for the player.

Collignon has told 90min.de that 'top clubs' from Europe's four biggest leagues are keeping an eye on Gbamin with a view to a move, specifically naming Schalke.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

"Schalke is a big club in Germany and needs a player like Jean-Philippe Gbamin to reinforce the centre of midfield," the consultant commented.

Gbamin is contracted to Mainz, who are currently fighting against relegation from the Bundesliga, until June 2022 after signing a new contract just four months ago.

That new deal did not include a release clause, but Collignon believes a normal agreement could be struck between Mainz and a potential suitor.

"In France, [exit clauses] are not allowed and I personally do not like such exit clauses," he said.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"If Mainz can agree with a top club, it will be a normal transfer and it would not be a surprise given Gbamin's achievements in recent months."

Born in Ivory Coast, Gbamin, 22, moved to France as a child. He represented his adoptive country at junior international level, but committed to his homeland at senior level in 2017.

"He would have been with France's senior team if he had been patient, but he also wanted to play for his mother country," Collignon exaplined.

Gbamin joined Mainz in the summer of 2016 and has started 22 times in the Bundesliga so far this season. He had previously been with RC Lens in France, playing 33 times in Ligue 1 in 2014/15 as a teenager.